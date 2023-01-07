SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Miles Norris’ 16 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Cal Poly 62-57 on Saturday night.

Norris added six rebounds for the Gauchos (12-2, 3-0 Big West). Ajay Mitchell scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added five assists. Andre Kelly recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Gauchos.

Chance Hunter led the way for the Mustangs (7-9, 1-3) with 19 points. Cal Poly also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Alimamy Koroma. Trevon Taylor also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.