Norman Jr. scores 23 to lead W. Michigan over Hope 76-58

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope 76-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

