Norfolk State battles past Morgan State 68-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Jermaine Bishop scored 21 points, his third-straight 20-point game, making three 3-pointers and all six free throws as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 68-62 Thursday night.

A Bishop jumper erased Morgan State’s last lead, forging a 48-48 tie with 10:13 remaining and the Spartans (16-15, 12-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) scored the next six points to lead 54-48 and never trailed again.

Norfolk State is tied for second in the MEAC with North Carolina A&T.

Joe Bryant added 12 points with four assists and Yoro Sidibe scored 10 for the Spartans.

Norfolk State, after shooting 35% in the opening half, boosted its accuracy to 48% after halftime, making 11-of-23 from the floor. Morgan State was 35% shooting in each half.

Isaiah Burke led Morgan State (15-16, 9-7) with 15 points, Stanley Davis added 14, Malik Miller 13 with 10 rebounds and David Syfax Jr. scored 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞