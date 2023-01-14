JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kevion Nolan had 23 points and five assists in Jacksonville’s 68-62 victory against Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

Gyasi Powell scored 12 points and added six rebounds for the Dolphins (10-7, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osayi Osifo shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Demaree King led the Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5) with 14 points. Jacksonville State also had got 10 points from Amanze Ngumezi and Skyelar Potter.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Jacksonville hosts Liberty and Jacksonville State visits FGCU.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.