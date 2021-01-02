Nolan leads Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 62-57

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Kevion Nolan had a career-high 32 points as Jacksonville narrowly beat Kennesaw State 62-57 on Friday night in the first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Tyreese Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville (7-4). Bryce Workman added eight rebounds and Mo Arnold had seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 13 points for the Owls (3-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Brandon Stroud added 11 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.

