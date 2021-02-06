Nolan Jr. scores 23 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 74-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Terry Nolan Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Bradley topped Southern Illinois 74-66 on Saturday.

Elijah Childs had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (10-10, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak.

Lance Jones had 15 points for the Salukis (8-7, 2-7). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had nine rebounds.

