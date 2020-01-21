No. 7 Dayton back home to face St. Bonaventure

Fresh off a come-from-behind road win and sporting the best ranking in program history, No. 7 Dayton returns home on Wednesday for an Atlantic 10 Conference showdown against St. Bonaventure.

Dayton (16-2, 5-0 A-10) rallied from 13 points down in the final 7:40 on Friday at Saint Louis to win in overtime on Jalen Crutcher’s corner 3-pointer.

“During the break in the action before the overtime, there was a player-led timeout,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant told the Dayton Daily News. “Obi (Toppin), Trey (Landers), Jalen, all the guys stepped up and you could just tell the resolve they had to do whatever it took to win the game today.”

The triumph kept the Flyers tied with Duquesne atop the conference standings.

St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-1) entered the weekend undefeated in the league, but a woeful 24-of-69 shooting performance doomed the Bonnies in a 91-63 loss at VCU on Saturday.

“We only turned the ball over nine times and if you would’ve said that going in I would’ve thought we would have a shot,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said via the official university website. “We were just missing so many shots. They rushed us a little bit … but we had some open shots and open layups. We took care of the ball. Their press got us out of rhythm at times, but we did a good a job against it.

“They took the ball out of Kyle (Lofton)’s hands, but someone else has to make a play. We’re in a stretch of playing the marquee teams in the league and we have to get better.”

Lofton sets the table for the Bonnies offense both as a scorer and distributor, leading the way at 14.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also ranks second among all Division I players in percentage of minutes played, per KenPom.com analytics.

Dominick Welch (11.3 ppg.) is St. Bonaventure’s only other double-figure scorer.

The Bonnies’ scoring distribution contrasts starkly with that of Dayton. While Toppin mounts a case for the Naismith Award and other individual honors, averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, he’s one of four Flyers scoring in double-figures.

Crutcher averages 13.7, Ibi Watson is scoring 11.8 and Landers adds 11.2 points per game. With Ryan Mikesell at 9.9 points per game, Dayton boasts one of the most-balanced offenses in the country.

In fact, the Flyers rank No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom.com, and their 61.6 percent shooting from inside the 3-point arc leads the nation.

Despite giving up 91 points its last time out, St. Bonaventure has defended well much of the season. Opponents shoot 46.2 percent from inside the 3-point line against the Bonnies, thanks in no small part to outstanding shot-blocker Osun Osunniyi.

Osunniyi, who averages 3.2 blocks per game, missed the VCU game with concussion-like symptoms. His status for Wednesday is uncertain.

