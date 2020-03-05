No. 5 San Diego State opens postseason vs. Air Force

Fifth-ranked San Diego State’s national-best record essentially resets beginning Thursday when the Aztecs face Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

San Diego State (28-1) won a program-record 26 consecutive games to start the season and concluded the regular season.

However, following a come-from-behind, 83-76 road win over Nevada in Saturday’s regular-season finale, the Aztecs officially entered a portion of the season in which elimination rests on every outcome — first in the conference tournament and then the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s good to look back and realize we only lost once, but to be honest, it means nothing now,” star guard Malachi Flynn said in his postgame news conference Saturday. “We’ve got (the) conference tournament and then March Madness, so this means nothing. We’ve got to put it behind us and look forward to what’s next.”

Next for San Diego State is Air Force (12-19) by virtue of the Falcons’ 77-70 win over Fresno State on Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Falcons ripped off 46 points in the second half, and they shot 53.7 percent for the game. A.J. Walker set the pace with 24 points, while Lavelle Scottie added 21.

Ryan Swan, who joined Walker and Scottie in double-figure scoring with 12 points, sank Air Force’s final field goal with little more than a minute remaining. His unorthodox fadeaway gave the Falcons a two-possession lead that proved insurmountable for Fresno State.

“Our coaching staff jumped up when he turned, spun and shot it,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. “And they said some things I can’t say right now. But when it went in, they were the first four to jump up and cheer.”

Fresno State swept Air Force in the regular-season series, the second Bulldogs win coming just two weeks ago in Fresno.

San Diego State, the Mountain West tourney’s top seed, will look to end the ninth-seeded Falcons’ season.

The Aztecs pulled away late in an 89-74 win at Air Force on Feb. 8. San Diego State shot a blistering 14 of 27 from 3-point range in that meeting, with KJ Feagin’s 5-of-7 3-point shooting and 21 points leading the way.

San Diego State comes into the Thursday matchup boasting one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting offenses at 36.8 percent as a team. Air Force, meanwhile, has been one of the worst clubs when it comes to defending beyond the arc.

Opponents have made 37.3 percent of their attempts against the Falcons. Fresno State made 44.4 percent of its long-range attempts on Wednesday, led by New Williams’ 6-of-12 3-point shooting.

Flynn, Feagin and Jordan Schakel — three of the Aztecs’ top four 3-point shooters (along with Matt Mitchell) — combined for 10 made 3-pointers at Nevada.

Flynn scored a career-high 36 points in the regular-season finale, continuing an impressive scoring stretch. The junior produced at least 22 points in three of San Diego State’s final four contests.

