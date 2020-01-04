No. 12 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State renew rivalry

The time of year has changed and there are some new faces, but the stakes haven’t changed much as No. 12 Michigan and No. 14 Michigan State get set to rekindle their basketball rivalry.

Last season, the Spartans and Wolverines didn’t play until the final two weeks of the regular season. Michigan State rolled, sweeping Michigan to win a share of the Big Ten title before beating the Wolverines a third time in the conference tournament championship game and then marching to the Final Four.

On Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, a championship banner won’t be handed out, but the winner will put itself in prime position early in the conference season. And whether anyone on either side wanted to admit it or not, there’s just a little something extra in this game.

“It’s a lot more energy,” Michigan State sophomore Gabe Brown said. “I know that for a fact. There’s a lot more energy when it comes to this rivalry.”

For the most part, everyone involved was trying not to put too much into a game that is just the third conference game for Michigan (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) and the fourth for Michigan State (11-3, 3-0).

“UMass Lowell is a very important game,” first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I don’t look at Michigan State as the most important game of the season. They all are the most important game of the season. That’s the best I can give you.”

That’s a similar coach-speak approach employed by former Michigan coach John Beilein. Wolverines players said Howard has been more amped up this week, and why wouldn’t he be? As a player at Michigan, Howard went 6-0 against the Spartans and has no plans of conceding anything to Michigan State.

“I’m not scared of anyone,” Howard said.

The fact remains, however, that not only is this game as intense as any all season, the Spartans are coming in with a three-game winning streak in the series, a tide the Wolverines desperately want to shift. To do so, they might have to overcome the loss of junior Isaiah Livers, who missed the last game with a groin injury and is questionable against Michigan State.

Livers is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (29 of 58) while Michigan State is among the top 30 teams in the nation in 3-point field goal defense (27.8 percent).

That leads to the most talked-about matchup over more than two years in this rivalry — Michigan State’s Cassius Winston vs. Michigan’s Zavier Simpson. The senior point guards are as important to their team as any player in the country and will be again on Sunday.

“(Winston’s) our straw that stirs the drink and Zavier’s their straw that stirs the drink,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

“They’re different players in some ways, but their value to the team is very similar. So do they negate each other? I don’t think either one of them will negate each other, but I think that how well one or both of them play will have a big impact on the game.”

Michigan will host the season’s second matchup in the rivalry in Ann Arbor on Feb. 8.

–Field Level Media