No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor scrapped over positive tests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)One of college basketball’s early-season feature attractions, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, was postponed shortly before the start Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

In a joint statement less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Both teams decided mutually to abandon the game after consultation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians. The game was scheduled to be broadcast by CBS.

Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor said they were working on a makeup date, but it was unclear when or where that might happen.

”We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said in a statement. ”When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.

”There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Dallas contributed.

