No. 1 Gonzaga ready to cut down Lumberjacks

If Virginia can’t slow down top-ranked Gonzaga, who can?

The Cavaliers, the 2019 NCAA Tournament champions and annually one of the best defensive teams in the country under coach Tony Bennett, put up little resistance against the Bulldogs in a 98-75 loss on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Northern Arizona (1-5) is next in line, traveling to Spokane, Wash., to meet the Bulldogs (7-0) in a nonconference game on Monday night.

The Cavaliers entered the weekend fourth in the NCAA in points allowed per game at 54 and hadn’t given up more than 64 this season.

But Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Drew Timme combined for 61 points, both setting career-highs, as the Bulldogs built a 33-point lead with a little more than five minutes remaining before Kispert and Timme took seats for the rest of the game.

Kispert scored 32 points and matched a school record with nine 3-pointers.

“He’s as good a shooter as I’ve ever coached, and like I said, nobody’s worked as hard as Corey has at mastering his craft, and yet, he’s incredibly unselfish,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said of his senior guard, who is averaging 22.4 points on 63.6 percent shooting, including 52 percent on 3-pointers. “I think it’s very fitting that he’s right there in the record books for that particular stat.”

Timme, a Texas native, added 29 points and a game-high eight rebounds. He’s averaging 21.6 points on 60.4 percent shooting and a team-high 7.6 rebounds.

“It was just great to get him back home,” Few said of the sophomore forward. “He’s got so much pride in the Lone Star State here. He reminds us daily of that. He had tons and tons and tons of friends and family here.”

The Bulldogs forced Virginia into turnovers on its first three possessions in taking a 7-0 lead and were never threatened.

“They’re the best we’ve played by far and appear to be well-deserving of that ranking,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

The Lumberjacks are coming off their first victory of the season, a 68-65 decision at Denver, as Cameron Shelton scored 27 points and Jay Green added 15 points and seven rebounds. Shelton is tied for the Big Sky Conference’s scoring lead with 19.7 points per game.

This will be the third time Northern Arizona has ever faced the No. 1 team in the country, but the first against a team other than Arizona. The Lumberjacks lost to the Wildcats in 2002 (101-66) and in 2013 (77-44).

“We get to play the No. 1 team in the country; if I’m 18-22 years old, sign me up for that,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “I’m excited to see us compete against them. There are so many things we can learn out of this game. It’s an exciting time right now.”

The Lumberjacks will wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule against Gonzaga before resuming Big Sky Conference play.

The Bulldogs and Lumberjacks have met just once since Gonzaga left the Big Sky for the West Coast Conference in 1979. The Zags defeated Northern Arizona, 91-52, in the teams’ last matchup on Nov. 18, 2015, and hold a 14-6 edge in the all-time series, including 14-0 at home.

