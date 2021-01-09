NJIT wins home opener, beats Maine 63-54

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Dylan O’Hearn had 22 points as NJIT beat Maine 63-54 on Saturday.

O’Hearn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. San Antonio Brinson had 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (4-3, 3-2 America East Conference). Zach Cooks added seven rebounds.

LeChaun DuHart had 18 points for the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4). Stephane Ingo added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and had three blocks.

The two teams meet again Sunday.

