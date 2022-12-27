NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Kevin Osawe had 21 points and NJIT beat St. Elizabeth 79-51 on Tuesday night.

Osawe also added 17 rebounds for the Highlanders (3-10). Justin Anderson shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 8 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Mekhi Gray finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

D’Angelo Blackmond led the way for the Eagles with 20 points. Cam’Ron Martel added 11 points and six rebounds for St. Elizabeth. In addition, Jonathan Ramos had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.