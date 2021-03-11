Nicholas lifts Texas Southern over Alcorn State 78-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Joirdon Karl Nicholas had a season-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds as second-seeded Texas Southern rolled past sixth-seeded Alcorn State 78-55 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Thursday.

John Walker III had 14 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (14-8). Michael Weathers added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Hopkins had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alcorn State totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyree Corbett had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (6-13). Byron Joshua added 17 points.

Texas Southern plays No. 2 seed Jackson State in the semifinals Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

