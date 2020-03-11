Live Now
Niagara beats Marist 56-54, advances to MAAC quarterfinals

NCAA Men's Basketball
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Raheem Solomon scored the game-winning layup with 3 seconds left and sixth-seeded Niagara beat No. 11 Marist 56-54 in Tuesday night’s first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Purple Eagles (12-20) play No. 3 Rider in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.

Marist’s Jordan Jones tied it at 54 with a jumper with 32 seconds to go, but Solomon hit the game-winner on Niagara’s next possession after Marcus Hammond drove the lane and dished him an assist after drawing three defenders. An attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer by Marist’s Michael Cubbage missed.

Hammond scored 20 points for his 10th 20-point game of the season and made three assists. Solomon finished with 14 points and three steals.

Jordan Jones and Tyler Saint-Furcy scored 11 points apiece for the Red Foxes (7-23). Cubbage scored 10 points.

