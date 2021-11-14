Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday we'll see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures, especially east of the mountains. Highs will be within a couple of degrees or right on par with record highs for places like Roswell, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas.

Overall, Monday will be the calmest day of the week before the stronger winds arrive Tuesday. We'll see wind gusts get back up to 25-35+ mph midweek. This will signal a big weather pattern change. A powerful cold front will cross the state Wednesday bringing us back to reality. We'll lose 15-25 degrees by Thursday statewide! However, we stay dry once again through this storm. No rain is in sight for the foreseeable future.