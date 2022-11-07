LOS ANGELES (AP)Chase Johnston scored 20 points, Isaiah Thompson scored all 16 of his points in the second half when FGCU pulled away to shock USC 74-61 in a season-opening game on Monday night.

The Eagles trailed by one at the half but stunned the Trojans, coached by former FGCU coach Andy Enfield, in the second half, leading by as many as 20 before holding on to give Pat Chambers a win in his first game at the school.

Johnston, a transfer from Stetson, and Thompson, from Purdue, combined for five 3-pointers after the break and Thompson went 8 of 9 at the foul line.

Dahmir Bishop’s layup with four minutes to play had the Eagles up 65-45 before USC reeled off 11 points to cut the deficit to single digits with 1:07 remaining.

The Trojans made the first bucket of the second half but went 4 of 18 with six turnovers before the late surge.

Boggie Ellis was the only Trojan in double figures with 19.

FGCU only shot 37.5% percent but outrebound USC 46-35, including 16-7 on the offensive end. USC shot 40% and only made 3 of 19 3-point shots, all by Ellis.

