LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Jordan Johnson had 29 points in New Orleans’ 90-69 win over Houston Christian on Sunday night in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

Johnson also added six assists for the Privateers (11-19). Tyson Jackson added 14 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamond Vincent shot 5 of 11 from the field and 0 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Maks Klanjscek led the Huskies (10-22) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and seven rebounds. Houston Christian also got 13 points from Pierce Bazil. Tristan Moore also had eight points.

New Orleans took the lead with 3:30 left in the first half and did not give it up. Johnson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 41-33 at the break. Johnson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as New Orleans went on to secure a victory, outscoring Houston Christian by 13 points in the second half.

