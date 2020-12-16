New Mexico tops Our Lady of the Lake 104-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Saquan Singleton had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry New Mexico to a 104-65 win over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night.

Makuach Maluach had 17 points for New Mexico (2-0). Rod Brown added 16 points. Valdir Manuel had 11 points.

Ethan White had 25 points for the Saints.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery