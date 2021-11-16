New Mexico tops Grambling State 86-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece as New Mexico easily beat Grambling State 86-61 on Monday night.

Javonte Johnson and Taryn Todd added 16 points each for the Lobos. House had eight steals and seven assists, while Johnson posted 10 rebounds. Todd also had four blocks.

Danya Kingsby had 20 points for the Tigers (0-3). Cameron Christon added 14 points. Prince Moss had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES