New Mexico State turns back UC Irvine 62-51 in opener

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Teddy Allen had 14 points to lead five New Mexico State players in double figures as the Aggies beat UC Irvine 62-51 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jabari Rice and Mario McKinney Jr. added 12 points apiece for the Aggies. Donnie Tillman and Will McNair Jr. chipped in 10 points each.

Collin Welp had 13 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker added 11 points. Justin Hohn had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

