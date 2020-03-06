New Mexico St. reaches perfect WAC season, drubs Cal Baptist

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Trevelin Queen scored 19 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 13 and New Mexico State beat California Baptist 83-50 on Thursday night.

Queen was 7-of-11 shooting and Aurrecoechea was 5 of 6. New Mexico State was 28 of 56 overall including 12 of 30 from 3-point range. Terrell Brown and Johnny McCants each scored 11 and C.J. Bobbitt 10.

New Mexico State built a 20-3 lead and never trailed. Not until Milan Acquaah made a pair of free throws with 5:36 before intermission did the Lancers reach double figures. New Mexico State led 35-11 at the point and went on to a 46-20 lead at halftime.

The Aggies (25-6, 16-0 Western Athletic Conference) finished perfect in league play for the first time in program history.

Acquaah led California Baptist (21-9, 10-5) with 15 points.

