New Mexico St. edges Cal St. Bakersfield 61-57

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 23 points with eight rebounds and New Mexico State remained perfect in Western Athletic Conference play with a 61-57 win over Cal State Bakersfield Thursday.

Shunn Buchanan made 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last 15 seconds to secure the win for the Aggies (16-6, 7-0). Jabari Rice scored 20 for New Mexico State which never trailed.

The Aggies have won 10 straight.

Aurrecoechea shot 8 of 13 en route to his season high. The Aggies missed 11 of 17 from 3-point range but made up for it with a 19-of-25 shooting effort from the foul line. The Roadrunners (10-12, 4-3) were just 2 of 5 from the foul line.

Cameron Allen and Justin Edler-Davis led Cal State Bakersfield off the bench with 11 points apiece. Taze Moore and Czar Perry each scored 10.

