New Mexico St. beats UTRGV 77-61 in WAC Tournament

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP)Donnie Tillman and Wilfried Likayi scored 12 points apiece and New Mexico State cruised to a 77-61 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Third-seeded New Mexico State (11-7) plays No. 2 seed Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday.

Javon Levi had 12 points and five assists for sixth-seeded UTRGV (9-10). Jeff Otchere added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

