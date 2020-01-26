New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-62

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 19 points and New Mexico State extended its win streak to nine games, beating Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-62 on Saturday night.

Johnny McCants added 12 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (15-6, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference).

The Lobos were up 10 with 3:17 to play before the Vaqueros pulled within 65-62 on a Jordan Jackson jumper with a half-minute remaining. Aurrecoechea made two free throws at 27 seconds and Texas Rio Grande Valley missed two shots on its last possession.

Jackson scored 26 points for the Vaqueros (6-13, 2-4) on 10-of-14 shooting. Lesley Varner II added 13 points.

