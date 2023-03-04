DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Clarence O. Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire’s 67-60 win over Bryant on Saturday in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Daniels added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (15-14). Matt Herasme scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Kyree Brown recorded 12 points going 10 for 10 from the line.

The Bulldogs (17-13) were led in scoring by Earl Timberlake, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Tyler Brelsford added 15 points for Bryant. Antwan Walker also had eight points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.