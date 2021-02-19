Nesbitt carries Kansas City over Denver 68-57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Kansas City defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday night.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points for Kansas City (10-10, 6-5 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Allick added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kobey Lam had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-16, 1-10). Roscoe Eastmond added 12 points and six assists.

