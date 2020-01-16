Closings & Delays
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Nelson’s 3 at the buzzer puts American past Bucknell 61-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Connor Nelson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put American over Bucknell 61-60 on Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 27-all at the break and battled throughout the second half. American trailed 60-58 with seconds to go when Nelson drained the winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Jamir Harris led the Eagles (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League) with 14 points, Nelson added 13 points and six rebounds.

John Meeks had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 3-2). Walter Ellis added 12 points. Avi Toomer had six rebounds.

American matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Lehigh at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞