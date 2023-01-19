NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 20 points in Delaware’s 80-53 victory against William & Mary on Thursday night.

Nelson also added three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Jyare Davis scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Christian Ray was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 18 points for the Tribe (8-12, 3-4). Matteus Case added nine points for William & Mary. In addition, Noah Collier finished with five points.

Delaware led William & Mary 38-31 at the half, with Nelson (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Delaware outscored William & Mary in the second half by 20 points, with L.J. Owens scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware visits Drexel while William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.