LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 23 points and made a layup at the buzzer to rally Delaware to a 60-59 victory over Rider on Monday night.

Nelson had six rebounds and four steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4). Jyare Davis scored 15 points with five rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. finished with 21 points and four assists for the Broncs (4-5). Allen Powell added 15 points, while Mervin James contributed eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.