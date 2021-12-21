Nelson scores 20 to carry Manhattan over The Citadel 77-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash has closed all lanes of westbound I-40 near Atrisco Vista Blvd. at mile marker 146 which is three miles west of Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are at the scene and commuters should expect delays.

Additionally, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that I-40 westbound at mileposts 138-141 at Route 66 Casino will have 24-hour traffic control in the area with various lane and shoulder restrictions through January 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is work taking place in this area for interstate maintenance and improvements.