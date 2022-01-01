Nelson leads St. Thomas (Minn.) over Western Illinois 89-66

(ISeeCars) - It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained on dealer lots for an extended amount of time. While the typical car buyer is likely unaware of a vehicle’s average selling time, knowing this important information could help you save money when you purchase a new or used car.

How does understanding a vehicle’s selling time lead to potential savings? It’s because cars that take longer to sell can present shoppers with valuable negotiation opportunities. Dealers will likely want to get rid of these cars even if it means lowering the price. These slow-sellers indicate that the supply of these vehicles is higher than the demand, which could be because the car is priced too high or because it isn’t as desirable as its competition.