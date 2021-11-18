Nelson leads N. Kentucky over E. Michigan 74-73

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Bryson Langdon scored inside with 7.9 seconds left and Adrian Nelson registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Eastern Michigan 74-73 on Thursday night.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (2-1). Chris Brandon added 11 points.

Monty Scott had 21 points for the Eagles (1-2). Noah Farrakhan scored a career-high 21 points but missed a game-winning jumper with a second to play. Nathan Scott had 15 points.

