Nelson, Harris lift American over Mount St. Mary’s 82-76

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Sa’eed Nelson scored 19 points as American topped Mount St. Mary’s 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Harris added 17 points for the Eagles, while Jacob Boonyasith chipped in 16.

Nelson also committed seven turnovers.

Ben Lubarsky had 10 points for American (4-5).

Mount St. Mary’s put up 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Omar Habwe had 17 points for the Mountaineers (3-8). Jalen Gibbs added 14 points and six rebounds. Nana Opoku had 11 points.

American plays Stony Brook at home on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Navy on the road on Friday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com