Nelson carries Manhattan over Rider 87-77

NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Nelson scored a career-high 27 points as Manhattan topped Rider 87-77 on Saturday night. Elijah Buchanan added 20 points for the Jaspers. Buchanan also had seven rebounds.

Jason Douglas-Stanley had 11 points for Manhattan (1-1, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Warren Williams added 10 points.

Christian Ings had 15 points for the Broncs (1-3, 1-1). Dwight Murray Jr. added 13 points.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Manhattan 82-64 last Friday.

