Nelson carries Delaware past Charleston 67-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people are stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday.

Donovan says between the two cars, there's a mix of about 21 people, consisting of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak. In the meantime, the tram cars are supplied with provisions like food and water, as well as emergency heating blankets.