TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Cooper Neese scored 17 points as Indiana State beat Ball State 83-71 on Saturday.

Neese shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (2-0). Courvoisier McCauley scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jayson Kent recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

The Cardinals (1-1) were led by Jarron Coleman, who posted 29 points and four assists. Payton Sparks added 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Ball State. Demarius Jacobs also recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana State closed out their victory in the second half, with Kent scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Indiana State is a matchup Thursday with North Dakota State at home. Ball State visits Omaha on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.