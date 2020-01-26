1  of  2
Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Near-perfect Kennedy carries McNeese past Houston Baptist

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy scored a career-high 37 points with 14 rebounds and McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 102-89 on Saturday.

Kennedy missed just one of 15-shot attempts and was 9 of 11 from the foul line. Kennedy entered the game with the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the country. He’s now 137 of 196 (69.9%) in 19 games.

It was his eighth double-double effort of the season.

A.J. Lawson had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds for McNeese State (11-9, 6-3 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Roydell Brown added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Trey Johnson scored 11 points.

McNeese State is 5-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Ian DuBose had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (1-16, 1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Jalon Gates scored 19 and Myles Pierre had 18 with six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞