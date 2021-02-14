Ndefo scores 20 to lift Saint Peter’s past Fairfield 66-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)KC Ndefo scored a career-high 20 points as Saint Peter’s defeated Fairfield 66-49 on Sunday.

Daryl Banks III had 18 points for Saint Peter’s (10-7, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 10 points. Hassan Drame had 11 rebounds.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (5-14, 5-9). Jesus Cruz added 10 points.

Fairfield defeated St. Peter’s 55-50 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES