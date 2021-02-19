Ndefo scores 19 to lead St. Peter’s over Marist 59-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)KC Ndefo registered 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Marist 59-54 on Friday night.

Daryl Banks III had 12 points for St. Peter’s (11-7, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.

Marist scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hakim Byrd had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (9-8, 7-8). Braden Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Jones had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES