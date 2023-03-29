RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith says he’s entering the NBA draft.

Smith announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was eager to pursue “a lifelong dream of mine.”

“I’m ready to give it my all and make my mark at the next level,” he said.

The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, which was second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons.

Smith is considered a first-round draft prospect and had worked out at the NBA combine last year. His return last season helped the Wolfpack return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 before falling to Creighton in the first round.

