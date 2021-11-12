NC State looks for 2-0 start vs. Colgate

With high expectations after finishing strong last season, North Carolina State did indeed pick up where it left off in a season-opening 88-70 win over Bucknell.

The next step for the Wolfpack in their quest to prove they are for real is a home contest on Saturday against Patriot League opponent Colgate.

NC State has nine total returnees from last season, including four with starting experience. Having players more comfortable in the system certainly showed in a dominant second half against Bucknell.

NC State shot better than 52 percent from the field in the second half to outscore Bucknell 48-30 en route to the win.

The Wolfpack responded after falling behind 13-1 to start the game.

“I don’t know that we could’ve had a better opening game,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “What I mean by that is just by having some adversity. They jumped out on us 13-1. We handled that. I thought we did a good job.”

The team’s leading returning scorer, Jericole Hellems, led the way with 22 points, while fellow returnee Dereon Seabron (18 points) also had a good debut.

Terquavion Smith, who had 20 points against Bucknell, will be a freshman to watch all season for the Wolfpack.

The only concern from the Bucknell game was that one of the Wolfpack’s key pieces, forward Manny Bates, suffered a shoulder injury and his status is unclear.

NC State will now focus on Colgate, which is coming off a 65-58 win over Northeastern in its season opener. The Raiders are 50-16 in Patriot League play over the past four years.

Colgate has qualified for the last two NCAA tournaments.

Colgate had the second-best offense in the country last season, at 86.3 points per game, and has a nice veteran guard rotation led by seniors Jack Ferguson, Nelly Cummings and Tucker Richardson.

“Our next few games are on the road, and to get off to a good start to the season with a win at home, and we don’t have many games at home, is really important,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said.

