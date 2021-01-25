N. Iowa beats Coe 70-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Nate Heise and Trae Berhow posted 18 points apiece and Northern Iowa topped Division III Coe 70-60 on Monday night.

Noah Carter had 13 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (4-10). Bowen Born added 10 points.

Jacob Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

