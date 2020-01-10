N. Florida’s balanced attack propels it past FGCU 89-73

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)J.T. Escobar scored 20 points on five 3-pointers and North Florida’s starting five all recorded double-digit point totals in an 89-73 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 19, Carter Hendricksen 18, Garrett Sams 12 and Wajid Aminu 11.
The Ospreys (9-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun) were 30-of-60 shooting, including 16 of 31 from 3 and distributed 17 assists.
Justus Rainwater’s 3 brought FGCU within 28-24 with 7:38 before halftime before the Ospreys closed the half outscoring the Eagles 14-7 before intermission. North Florida led by double figures for the remainder and led 84-64 on John Endicott’s layup with 2:25 left.
North Florida has won three straight after a three-game losing skid.
Caleb Catto led FGCU with 16 points, Rainwater and Zach Scott each scored 11 and Jalen Warren 10.
—
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25