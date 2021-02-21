N.C. A&T uses smothering defense to subdue Florida A&M.

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Tyler Maye scored 14 points and Kameron Langley scored 13 points with a career-high nine steals and North Carolina A&T beat Florida A&M 70-63 on Sunday.

Langley started the game with a steal which helped lead to the Aggies’ first points. North Carolina A&T (9-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) built a 9-2 lead and led the rest of the way.

Tyrone Lyons scored 12 points for North Carolina A&T and Kwe Parker 10. The Aggies finished with a total of 18 steals. Langley had just as many thefts as the entire Rattlers team.

Evins Desir scored 18 for Florida A&M (5-9, 4-3) on 8-for-11 shooting, Jalen Speer scored 16 and Bryce Moragne 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES