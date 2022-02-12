BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Buddy Boeheim pulled Syracuse even at 54-54 with just under seven minutes to play but Virginia Tech came right back on a fast break with Hunter Cattoor lobbing a short pass to a streaking Mutts for a dunk to retake the lead. Soon after, Mutts knocked down a short jumper and Keve Aluma followed with a dunk and a jumper to start a 13-0 run to take a 67-54 lead.

Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) closed out the first half with a 15-3 run and took a 39-29 advantage into intermission.

Aluma finished with 20 points for the Hokies, Cattoor hit 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line to post 14 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points.

Buddy Boeheim hit 4 of 10 from deep and finished with 21 points to lead the Orange (13-12, 7-7), with Joe Girard adding another 16 points. Frank Anselem grabbed 15 rebounds and Cole Swider pulled down another 10.

The Hokies, winners now of five straight, return home to host Virginia on Monday. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Saturday.

