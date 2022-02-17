NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 20 points as Belmont won its ninth straight game, routing Eastern Illinois 81-57 on Thursday night.

Muszynski shot 10 for 12 from the floor. He added four blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 16 points for Belmont (23-5, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 11 assists and six rebounds. JaCobi Wood had seven rebounds.

Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (5-22, 3-11). Sammy Friday IV added 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Jan. 24.

