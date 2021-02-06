Muszynski carries Belmont past SIU-Edwardsville 94-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Nick Muszynski scored 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting and Belmont won its 17th consecutive game, easily defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-62 on Saturday.

JaCobi Wood scored 13 points for Belmont (20-1, 14-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Frank Jakubicek and Grayson Murphy each scored 10 points while Murphy tallied 12 assists and six rebounds.

Belmont distributed a season-high 31 assists on 38-made baskets.

Carlos Curtis scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-9, 5-5). Mike Adewunmi added 15 points and Lamar Wright 11.

The Bruins also defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 114-62 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES