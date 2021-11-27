Mushila lifts Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary’s (Texas) 88-73

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Isaac Mushila recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 88-73 win over St. Mary’s (Texas) on Saturday.

Simeon Fryer had 16 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. San Antonio Brinson and Myles Smith each had 10 points.

C.J. Washington and Caleb Jordan each had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine had 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com