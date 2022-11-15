JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jaylen Murray had 22 points in Saint Peter’s 82-71 win against Bucknell on Tuesday night.

Murray had seven assists for the Peacocks (2-1). Kyle Cardaci shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Corey Washington shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Xander Rice finished with 19 points and six assists for the Bison (2-1). Andre Screen added 18 points and two blocks for Bucknell. In addition, Alex Timmerman finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Peter’s is a matchup Saturday with Saint Francis (BKN) on the road. Bucknell visits Georgia on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.